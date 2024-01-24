Son charged after allegedly stabbing mother 55 times, throws poodle from 11th floor balcony

The man lived with his mother at 1500 Hornell Loop in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after the fatal stabbing of his mother.

Andre Eugune, 36, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say Eugene stabbed his mother's poodle nine times before throwing the dog to her death off his mother's 11th floor balcony.

Additionally, police believe Euguene stabbed his mother a total of 55 times Friday evening.

Donna Hyman, 58, suffered a 28 stab wounds and 27 slash wounds, all but one to her head.

Eugene lived with his mother at 1500 Hornell Loop in Brooklyn. He has been a paraprofessional at P.S. 17 in Brooklyn for the past 10 years and has no prior arrests, police say.

According to police, Eugene was naked and covered in blood when police arrived at the scene. He is in the hospital recovering from a dog bite to his thigh. Eugene also has several shallow stab wounds that police believe were self-inflicted.

He initially told detectives that the dog bit him, he stabbed his mother's dog, and then his mother stabbed him. Detectives no longer believe this to be the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

