Woman killed after mother and son apparently stab each other, family dog found dead, police say

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was killed, and a man is fighting for his life after a mother and son apparently stabbed each other in an apartment in Brooklyn Friday, police say.

Eleven stories below, police found the family's dog dead on the pavement. They are still trying to determine how the dog got out of the apartment window.

The woman has been identified by police as 58-year-old Donna Hyman. According to police, she was a resident of the apartment in which she was fatally stabbed. It is not yet clear whether or not the son lived in the apartment with her.

Hyman's 36-year-old son has yet to be identified. He remains in the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police responded to a call at 1500 Hornell Loop in Starrett City around 7 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found two people each with multiple stab wounds to their torsos. Hyman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

