Sources: Man wanted for stabbing parents, brother in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in a triple stabbing in the Bronx.

Sources say the victims were his parents and younger brother.

The incident happened Monday on East 226th Street in the Wakefield section.

Police say a 13-year-old boy, 37-year-old man and 36-year-old woman suffered lacerations or stab wounds.

They were all taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldbronxnew york citystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
2 shot, 1 fatally, at NYC intersection, Mercedes flees scene
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants game
Show More
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
Health alert issued after NJ supermarket worker contracts hepatitis
More TOP STORIES News