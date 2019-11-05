Sources: Man wanted for stabbing parents, brother in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in a triple stabbing in the Bronx.
Sources say the victims were his parents and younger brother.
The incident happened Monday on East 226th Street in the Wakefield section.
Police say a 13-year-old boy, 37-year-old man and 36-year-old woman suffered lacerations or stab wounds.
They were all taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
