3 elderly people killed after car, school bus collide in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after three elderly people were killed in a collision between a school bus and a car in New Jersey.

Authorities responded to the scene in South Brunswick following the report of the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The victims, who are 86, 87 and 90 years old, were in a Toyota Camry when police say the driver attempted to make a turn from Route 130 onto Stults Road when it crossed in front of an oncoming school bus.

According to police, the victims suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus driver was taken to Princeton Medical Center with minor injuries.

Two children who were on the bus, ages 15 and 17, were not injured and picked up by their parents.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Jesse Blake of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 (ext. 7474), or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3317.

