Man arrested in murder of woman found dead on Valentine's Day in Nassau County

ByEyewitness News
Friday, March 3, 2023 4:58PM
SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged in the Valentine's Day murder of a woman in South Hempstead.

Police say 39-year-old Rebecca Carlson was strangled by 25-year-old Andrew Avila.

Nassau County police say that the two met on a dating website on the day that she was killed.

They apparently agreed to meet and to perform a "sexual act."

Avila allegedly picked Carlson up and while they were in the car an altercation occurred.

After allegedly strangling the victim, police say Avila dumped her body next to a dumpster at Advanced Auto Parts in South Hempstead.

Avila was arrested Thursday and was arraigned in court Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
