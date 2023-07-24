Child allegedly shaken by paraprofessional at New Jersey preschool

It's the second time this year a staffer is accused of abusing a child at the school -- this time the child was allegedly shaken. Anthony Johnson has the details.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A paraprofessional in New Jersey was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of mishandling a child with special needs.

The superintendent of Montrose Early Childhood Center sent a letter to parents about the incident that happened on July 18.

The school has a summer enrichment program and parents were alerted to the incident in a letter from the district.

"I realize this is difficult news for our Montrose Early Childhood Center families to receive," Superintendent Ronald Taylor said. "Our administrators and educators are working to ensure a safe learning environment for our youngest learners every day. We take all allegations of a child being mistreated very seriously. Due process require that the District refrain from making any further decisions until adequate facts have been developed through investigation. If allegations are substantiated, we will not hesitate to do what we need to do to protect your children."

The latest case comes months after Deveena Wilkins said she found out her 4-year-old son was abused by a teacher at the Montrose school.

In that case, the teacher allegedly hung the child with autism by his ankles. That teacher is out of the district.

In the incident last week, the paraprofessional works for a state agency and that person is no longer in the South Orange-Maplewood school district.

