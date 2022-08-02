Southampton urges residents to stop overnight watering due to dangerously low supplies

A water emergency has been issued in the Long Island town of Southampton, asking residents to stop watering overnight due to dangerously low water supplies by sunrise. Stacey Sager has the story.

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A water emergency has been issued in the Long Island town of Southampton, asking residents to stop watering overnight due to dangerously low water supplies by sunrise.

Authorities are now worried about water supplies to fight fires, like recent brush fires in East Hampton.

Tall green hedges protecting waterfront estates, and well-manicured, well-watered green lawns are the trademarks of the east end's beautiful communities, but this year there is an urgent warning.

It's urgent because the dry, hot summer and lawn watering -- at least the timing of it -- poses a big threat.

A tower in Southampton, which holds a million gallons of water, is nearly empty now every night after midnight, when automated lawn watering is at its peak.

Suffolk County officials say lawns consume about 70% of all water use.

The biggest offenders are those who live right on the water, the ritzy homes along Meadow Lane.

