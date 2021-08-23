localish

Massive Spider-Man Fan Owns Over 22,000 Comic Books

EMBED <>More Videos

Spider-Man Fan Collects Over 22,000 Comics

NASHVILLE, TN. -- Andrew Van Huss first visited a comic bookstore when he was 4-years-old. Little did he know how that obsession would grow. Today, Andrew owns over 22,000 comic books. Out of all of them, his Spider-Man comics are his most prized possessions.

"Spider-Man, he was a teenager," Says Andrew as he reflects on his favorite superhero. "He had teenager problems, and that just always connected with me. It made it seem like any of us could be Spider-Man."

Now a father, Andrew shares his passion for comic books with his son and daughter. He even had the chance to introduce his son to "The Man" and creator of Spider-Man, Stan Lee. Now, they all bond over their love for Spidey by watching the new Disney Jr. show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

RELATED CONTENT

Spider-Dad and Son Share Passion for "Spidey and His Amazing Friends"
EMBED More News Videos

Inspired by Spider-Man, this amazing Spidey fan followed his dream and moved to New York City, but he never expected his son to love his favorite superhero just as much as he does.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknashvillecomic bookmarvel comicsdisneymarvellocalishspider man
LOCALISH
Spider-Man Fan Collects Over 22,000 Comics
Young pilot soaring to new heights
Designer draws inspiration from his favorite sneakers
This pug joins her family at the table!
TOP STORIES
Cuomo delivers 'Farewell address to New Yorkers'
Vaccine/testing mandate announced for pre-K-12 school personnel in NJ
Auto shop employee killed, another injured in NYC shooting
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Updates: Cases up 230% in the last month
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Tropical Storm Henri: Rainfall totals in NYC Tri-State area
Show More
NYC school workers must get 1st vaccine by Sept. 27, no testing option
2 officers save people from raging floodwater in NJ
Tracking Henri: Remnants languish north of NYC
Dozens still missing in record Tennessee floods
Long Island breathes a cautious sigh of relief
More TOP STORIES News