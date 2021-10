Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after bird flies into engine in NJ; video shows evacuation

EMBED >More News Videos A Spirit Airlines flight taking off at Atlantic City International Airport had to be emergency evacuated due to a fire caused by a bird strike Saturday evening.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- A new video shows the moment passengers in Atlantic City, New Jersey had to escape a plane that caught fire on Saturday. It happened around 6 p.m. as a Spirit Airlines plane was departing for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.As it was accelerating for takeoff, Spirit Airlines said a bird flew into the plane's engine. The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire.Video showed passengers sliding down the emergency exit to get to safety.A total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on board at the time. Two people suffered minor injuries, officials said.