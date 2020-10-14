NYPD searches for man who spit in another's face, made anti-gay statements

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the assailant in a disturbing homophobic attack in Midtown.Police say a man spit in a 57-year-old man's face while making anti-gay statements.It happened last Thursday at 7 p.m. on West 42nd Street near 10th Avenue and the attack appears to be random.Police released a surveillance video of the man they say is involved in the attack.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------