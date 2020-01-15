Sports

Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager in wake of Astros scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was identified as a central figure in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the team's 2017 World Series-winning season, is parting ways with the club, the team announced Tuesday.

Cora served as manager A.J. Hinch's bench coach during the season in which the Astros were found to be using technology to steal opposing pitchers' signs.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways," the Red Sox said in a statement.

"I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward," added Cora, who managed Boston to the 2018 World Series title.



Similar to Houston's, Boston's championship season during Cora's first season with the Red Sox is also being investigated by Major League Baseball. MLB stated Cora's possible punishment related to the Astros will be known after the completion of the Red Sox probe.

A day earlier, MLB suspended Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year. They were then immediately fired by the Astros.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosboston red sox
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn
Police look for suspect after Uber driver attacked with hammer
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Woman attacked by man wearing mask on subway platform
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
Show More
NY rookie firefighter delivers baby during first night on job
What to expect during Tuesday's Democratic debate
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Mom says son experienced hallucinations, heard voices after taking Tamiflu
More TOP STORIES News