Who doesn't love Walt Disney World?The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios -- there is no shortage of things to do. But what about the things you can do that you didn't know you could do?The Wild Africa Trek at Animal Kingdom takes you even closer to crocodiles and hippos, not to mention a more intimate journey across the Kingdom itself.The world's hardest mini-golf course? Yep, it's there.Wait, you can go fishing in the lake that surrounds the Magic Kingdom? You bet!And you can go horseback riding too!? True story.Our trip to Disney was above and beyond our expectations, and we're more than happy to bring it to you in this week's "Field Trip." Watch it in the player above!