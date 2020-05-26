Coronavirus News: Brooklyn Nets reopen practice facility

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets will be New York's first professional sports team to reopen a practice facility.That's after some players including Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19.Players can now voluntarily workout at their training center in Sunset Park.That's as the league tries to restart the season. There are reports that the NBA may centralize games at our parent company Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, likely with no spectators.