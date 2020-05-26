coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Brooklyn Nets reopen practice facility

By and Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets will be New York's first professional sports team to reopen a practice facility.

That's after some players including Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19.

Players can now voluntarily workout at their training center in Sunset Park.

That's as the league tries to restart the season. There are reports that the NBA may centralize games at our parent company Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, likely with no spectators.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citysunset parkbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusnbahospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbrooklyn netshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC beaches closed to swimming due to COVID-19
Women facing more job loss than men amid pandemic, data shows
Vet who dedicated her life to others recovering from health battle
Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again
As more stores file for bankruptcy, what is the future of retail?
Man attacked, tried to kidnap nurse from her own home: Police
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Show More
Store worker arrested after man with knife shot, NYPD says
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
Elective surgeries resume in New Jersey Tuesday
American flag flies high from GWB for Memorial Day
New York churches start reopening slowly
More TOP STORIES News