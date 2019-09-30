Sports

California becomes 1st state to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he has signed a law that allowing athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid.

California is the first state to pass such a law.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools' existing contracts.

The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportseducationncaacollegecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in Bronx
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in NJ
More TOP STORIES News