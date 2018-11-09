FIELD TRIP

Field Trip: Pro Line Archery in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field tries out archery in this week's Field Trip.

By
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
It's a sport that seems as old as time itself. Need proof? The earliest people known to have used bows and arrows were the ancient Egyptians, who adopted archery at least 5,000 years ago for purposes of hunting and warfare.

Movies like 'Robin Hood' and 'Rambo' helped make it popular today, as has the Olympics, where Archery first debuted back in 1900.

A little closer to home, NYC's own Storm Elazar has taken up the pursuit of becoming a professional archer. His quest began some two and a half years ago, and has progressed to the point now where he is the 50th ranked archer in the U.S. today. Not bad, right?

Storm was kind enough to let Eyewitness News tag along with him to Pro Line Archery in Queens, where he showed us first hand how it's done, and as is often the case, I showed how it's not.

If you'd like to follow Storm in his quest for greatness on the archery range, you can check out his website: www.stormitwinit.com

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfield tripsportsOzone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIELD TRIP
Field Trip: Setting sail on the Hudson
This Harlem gymnastics camp is something to flip over
Field Trip: Flag football fun on Long Island
Field Trip: Gone Fishin' with a Knick
More field trip
SPORTS
Local study reveals cognitive deficits in lacrosse players
J.P. Ricciardi leaving Mets after eight seasons
Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants are in 'must-win' mode for rest of season
David Fizdale and Kristaps Porzingis clear the air after misunderstanding
More Sports
Top Stories
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
Woman charged with spitting on Muslim family in Jersey City
Family says bus aide attacked developmentally disabled daughter
Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Neighborhood Eats: 'BarBacon' BBQ Burnt Ends
LIVE: SoCal fires force evacuation of Malibu
5 dead in massive Northern California wildfire
Show More
Father attempts to kill family in Bronx fire, FDNY says
Police: NJ pregnant woman, unborn child killed in stabbing
Woman, man found dead in Bushwick apartment
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must 'have merit'
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota resigns
More News