Field Trip: Pro Line Archery in Queens

It's a sport that seems as old as time itself. Need proof? The earliest people known to have used bows and arrows were the ancient Egyptians, who adopted archery at least 5,000 years ago for purposes of hunting and warfare.Movies like 'Robin Hood' and 'Rambo' helped make it popular today, as has the Olympics, where Archery first debuted back in 1900.A little closer to home, NYC's own Storm Elazar has taken up the pursuit of becoming a professional archer. His quest began some two and a half years ago, and has progressed to the point now where he is the 50th ranked archer in the U.S. today. Not bad, right?Storm was kind enough to let Eyewitness News tag along with him to Pro Line Archery in Queens, where he showed us first hand how it's done, and as is often the case, I showed how it's not.If you'd like to follow Storm in his quest for greatness on the archery range, you can check out his website: www.stormitwinit.com