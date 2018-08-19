SPORTS
Happ gets slam help from Bird, Yankees beat Blue Jays 10-2

NEW YORK -- J.A. Happ stayed unbeaten with the New York Yankees by topping his former Toronto teammates, and Greg Bird hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning Sunday in a 10-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The Yankees completed a three-game sweep, but lost shortstop Didi Gregorius to an injured left heel. Gregorius was hurt when he collided with Toronto first baseman Kendrys Morales beating an infield hit in the first, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Rookie Miguel Andujar drove in two runs and backup infielder Ronald Torreyes, who replaced Gregorius, added three hits.

Happ (14-6) facing the Blue Jays for the first time since they traded him to the Yankees on July 26. The 35-year-old has won all four of his starts for New York.

Happ allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer in the first.

The Yankees' first six batters each reached base against Ryan Borucki (2-3). Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton walked and Andujar hit a tying single.

Already thin in the middle of the order because of injuries to All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and starting catcher Gary Sanchez, the Yankees saw Gregorius barrel over Morales for a hit in the first. Gregorius stayed in the game for the moment, but was lifted prior to the start of the top of the third.

Gleyber Torres then reached on an infield single and Bird hit his slam into the right field stands. Borucki got the next two batters out before he was replaced.

Happ allowed a leadoff homer to Morales in the sixth.

The Yankees scored four more runs in the sixth, with Toronto manager John Gibbons getting ejected for arguing a call at first base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (right middle finger blister) was put on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 16. . LHP Thomas Pannone was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. He is scheduled to start Wednesday against Baltimore, but pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. . Purchased the contract of RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo. He pitched one scoreless inning in his big league debut. . LHP Luis Santos was optioned to Buffalo. . RHP Aaron Sanchez was moved to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (6-9, 4.87 ERA) will be on the mound Monday night to start the first game of three at home against Baltimore.

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (9-4, 4.03) starts the opener a two-game set at Miami. Tanaka lost his last start against Tampa Bay on Thursday, giving up two runs in six innings while striking out six.

