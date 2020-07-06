coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MLB releases schedule for shortened 2020 season

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Major League Baseball has released its schedule for the shortened 2020 season.

The Yankees will open the 2020 season against the Nationals in D.C. on July 23. The team's home opener is against the Phillies on July 29.



The Mets will open their season against the Braves at Citi Field on July 24.



The Yankees and the Mets will square off six times in 2020.

A growing number of players have expressed their doubts about the safety of even playing ball and some teams have temporarily shut down their spring-turned-into-summer training camps.

The Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros both canceled their workouts because they have not gotten back their COVID-19 test results.

Two Nationals players were among the 31 to test positive during intake testing last week. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday some of the 60 Nationals players tested were still awaiting results.

Delayed results and a lack of testing have become big concerns with the season scheduled to begin in just a few weeks.

Major League Baseball issued a statement Monday, acknowledging what they called unforeseen delays in testing.

The league said the holiday weekend played a factor and they don't foresee having problems going forward.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmlbbaseballnew york yankeeshospitalnew york metsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
Nick Cordero reaction: 'They will never want for anything'
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Subway and bus service updates in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens
AccuWeather: Storm, flood warnings across the Tri-State
Storms bring flooding lightning strikes across tri-state area
Concerns about racism in Long Island fire department
7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Show More
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old basketball star
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
Violent weekend: 10 dead in 30 shootings in NYC on Sunday alone
Nick Cordero reaction: 'They will never want for anything'
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
More TOP STORIES News