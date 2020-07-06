Coronavirus News: MLB releases schedule for shortened 2020 season

The Yankees will open the 2020 season against the Nationals in D.C. on July 23. The team's home opener is against the Phillies on July 29.
The Mets will open their season against the Braves at Citi Field on July 24.
The Yankees and the Mets will square off six times in 2020.
A growing number of players have expressed their doubts about the safety of even playing ball and some teams have temporarily shut down their spring-turned-into-summer training camps.
The Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros both canceled their workouts because they have not gotten back their COVID-19 test results.
Two Nationals players were among the 31 to test positive during intake testing last week. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday some of the 60 Nationals players tested were still awaiting results.
Delayed results and a lack of testing have become big concerns with the season scheduled to begin in just a few weeks.
Major League Baseball issued a statement Monday, acknowledging what they called unforeseen delays in testing.
The league said the holiday weekend played a factor and they don't foresee having problems going forward.
