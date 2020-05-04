Coronavirus News: New NYCFC soccer player uniting with team through music

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the newest faces on NYCFC's soccer club is already making an impact -- without even playing a match -- through song.Gudmundur Thorarinsson joined the boys in blue after last playing in Sweden, but he has yet to play with NYCFC as the Major League Soccer season is on hold.Thorarinsson is trying to find ways to stay connected and get to know his new teammates"It's definitely challenging, I'm not going to lie" he said. "But still I'm looking forward to the weeks ahead, New York City and the club. The first few weeks were brilliant. Also, to get to know the guys in the group that has been a lot harder. We have done some exercises with they guys which has helped me a little bit."In one of the few gatherings with the club before the pause, Thorarinsson surprised a few with another talent: his singing voice."Theres always this tradition that people stand up and perform a song if you're a new player, so i did that," he said. "Yeah, fair to say they were really surprised."Thorarinsson tells me he had a number one song in his native of Iceland last year, and is turning to music to try to connect with others during this time of isolation and social distancing by writing a song."The whole point was to give out good vibes to people, that seemed to have worked, so that's really, really good," he said. "More often than not you get positive feedback. Music always brings people together as well."