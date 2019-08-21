Sports

New Jersey team eliminated from Little League World Series with 4-1 loss to Louisiana

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- The baseball team from New Jersey that has captivated the Tri-State Area has been officially eliminated from the Little League World Series.

The Elmora Troopers, from Elizabeth, lost 4-1 to a team from River Ridge, Louisiana, Wednesday and was knocked out of the double-elimination tournament.

"You had a city behind you, the state of New Jersey," Coach Jairo Labrador told them after the game. "Elizabeth, New Jersey, is now known in the best light because of this group of boys. OK? Because of you guys and all the work you did...I just want to just thank you guys. I'm serious. Happy graduation day, boys. Go on and be superstars on the big field. It was an honor."

The team stayed alive Tuesday night be beating Rhode Island 2-0, breaking a scoreless tie by pushing across two runs in the top of the sixth inning as their pitchers held Rhode Island to just one hit.

The Troopers won in the Mid-Atlantic region to reach the Little League World Series and defeated Oregon in the opening game, 6-2, before losing to Hawaii 6-0.

The Elmora Youth League team is named in honor of Thomas Hanratty, a state trooper who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed while walking back to his car during a traffic stop in 1992.

Hanratty played baseball for Elmora, and ever since his death, the league has honored him by nicknaming themselves "the Troopers" and wearing a patch with Hanratty's badge number, 4971, on their uniforms.

Before the team's first game of the tournament Friday, the players were surprised by a few state police troopers and about eight busloads of fans from Elizabeth.

"Honestly, as a grown man, it was emotional," Labrador said. "Because I know what it signifies and what it means to us and our league and what it represents."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

