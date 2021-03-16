Stony Brook women's basketball team heads to first ever NCAA tournament

"It's just special.. Support right now,"Head Coach Caroline McCombs said.
"I was talking to.. So exciting," senior guard-forward Hailey Zeise said.
The Seawolves punched their ticket with a win over Maine in the championship game of the America East Conference Women's Basketball Tournament last week.
All while facing the challenges of playing through the coronavirus pandemic
"It's amazing.. End the year," senior forward Mckenzie Bushee said.
"For us to be able to get back.. Everything they've gone through," McCombs said.
"im just really grateful...we've done here," Zeise said.
