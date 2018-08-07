SPORTS
espn

Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury expected to recover in six months

New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

Ellsbury, who has been plagued by injuries since March and has been on the disabled list since the start of the season, is expected to recover from the arthroscopic procedure in six months.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Ellsbury, 34, battled oblique and heel injuries during spring training before suffering the hip injury in April during his rehabilitation. He has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $153 million deal he signed with the Yankees before the 2014 season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbnew york yankeesdlyanksdisabled listlabrumhipjacoby ellsbury
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Charles Oakley resolves Vegas gambling case without jail time
Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'definitely' would be open to playing for Browns
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
Mets hoping for more from Vargas vs. Reds
More Sports
Top Stories
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman's body found in Philly is missing Bronx mother
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
Family speaks out after girl killed in murder-suicide
Show More
Police think child abducted from Georgia could be in NYC
Woman accused of stealing from cars at Long Island cemetery
Video shows wild fight break out in Brooklyn nail salon
Video shows anti-Chinese graffiti suspect in Brooklyn
Should Hollywood remove Donald Trump's star from Walk of Fame?
More News