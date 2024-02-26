63 adults, 23 children displaced after fire tears through Spring Valley apartments

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Flames surrounded by heavy smoke billowed out of the Surrey Carlton Apartments on Skin Avenue in Spring Valley.

Nearly one hundred residents were left in frigid temperatures after they were forced to evacuate. 63 adults and 23 children are now displaced from seven buildings. Some are spending the night at the Louis Kurtz Center.

"The mayor and the board of trustees opened the building, which is heated and is being staffed by the Red Cross until they find suitable housing while the building is being repaired," said Spring Valley Fire Department Chief Raymond Canario.

All residents made it out safely.

Chief Canario says one firefighter was hurt when a roof collapsed on him. He was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

The fire started on the second floor in a common hallway. The cause remains under investigation.

There was a fire at the same apartment complex two months ago in December.

