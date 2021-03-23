Massive fire at assisted living facility leaves multiple residents hurt in Rockland County

Flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Multiple residents were rescued by firefighters and are being treated.
A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
One firefighter was trapped in the burning structure and was being treated.
This breaking story will be updated.
