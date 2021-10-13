Rockland County high school goes remote over possible hazardous materials

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A high school in Rockland County was forced to send students home and return to remote learning over concerns of hazardous materials in the building.

Spring Valley High School officials sent a letter to parents that they were notified Tuesday of potential hazardous materials in specific classrooms.

"We have determined it is not feasible to run the in-person instructional program and concurrently investigate and develop a plan to address this immediate concern," the letter read. "At the advice of the District's Architect & Engineering firm, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to shift students at Spring Valley High School to remote instruction for the remainder of the week."

Officials say the problem is black mold, which must be remediated, but the extent of the necessary repairs is unclear.

During the building's closure, investigators will assess the scope and nature of the material and determine the most effective and safest mitigation measures.

As a result, PSATs and SATs will be rescheduled.

Further guidance is forthcoming related to meal distribution, co-curricular activities, and athletic events.

