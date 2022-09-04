St. James Smokehouse's smoked salmon recalled after sample tests positive for Listeria

A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states has been recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria.

A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states has been recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria.

The recall was for the 4 oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse's Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon.

The packages were sold in 10 states including New York and New Jersey between February and June of this year.

Customers who have a package of this particular salmon are being asked to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

More information on the recall can be found at the FDA's website.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts