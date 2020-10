Prayer vigil of COVID-19 grief to be held at St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A prayer vigil will be held Monday in Upper Manhattan, recognizing the nation's collective grief and resilience during this crisis.The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will host a group of interfaith religious leaders for the prayer vigil.A virtual prayer vigil was held there last week to honor those who have died during this pandemic.Monday night's vigil will begin with a candlelight procession on the steps of the cathedral on Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street at 5:30 p.m.The church says that masks will be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed to keep participants safe.For more information and to RSVP, visit stjohndivine.org ----------