coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: Parishioners flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas mass amid COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Parishioners flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas mass

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Parishioners donned face masks as they filled the pews of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan Friday to celebrate another Christmas shrouded by the threat of COVID-19.

In addition to encouraging masking, the church said mass attendees would not be making the sign of peace, traditionally a handshake exchanged among those nearby.

Also, sacramental wine, which symbolizes the blood Jesus Christ shed, was not distributed during communion and fonts which normally hold communal holy water were empty.

"It was very special, especially since we didn't get to go to our own church service. It was a quick in and out," one parishioner said.

St. Patrick's, which is the seat of the Archbishop of New York, did not implement any capacity restrictions despite a recent dramatic rise in COVID cases across the state.

"We are cautious, kind of staying in our bubble. We all tested before we came out to make sure we are being safe," another parishioner said.
The Archdiocese also did not plan to make any changes to the Christmas mass schedule which included evening mass on Christmas Eve, midnight mass on Christmas, as well as masses throughout the day.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusst. patrick's cathedralhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkchristmas evecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalchristmaschurch
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
What's closed on Broadway: Will omicron force complete shutdown?
COVID-19 questions answered
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
COVID News: US sets shorter isolation rules for health workers
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in NYC
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and Icy Christmas
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
New Chinatown bookstore filled with stories of minorities in America
Undeterred by COVID, last-minute shoppers lead to hour-long queues
Show More
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Submit your holiday greetings to Eyewitness News for Christmas morning
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled amid omicron surge
Gabby Petito's family spreads message of hope during painful holiday
More TOP STORIES News