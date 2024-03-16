Millions expected to watch as St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, New York (WABC) -- Millions are expected to watch people march along Fifth Avenue as the 263rd St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off Saturday morning.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 44th Street as marchers make their way up to 79th Street.

An estimated two million people will line the streets to watch the over 150,000 participants in the parade.

This year's Grand Marshall is Margaret C. Timoney, president and CEO of Heineken USA.

The procession dates back to 1762, before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It is considered the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world.

"This parade means, I think, so much to the city. Not just Irish Americans, but the entire city, the entire melting pot," said Bridget O'Brien, part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. "It's a welcoming, open community for everyone to come and celebrate with us."

As part of security measures, the NYPD is setting up barriers along the parade route. There are currently no credible threats to the parade, according to the NYPD.

Officials recommend those attending in-person to take mass transit as streets closures near the parade route take effect. The Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Metro-North are also implementing alcohol bans over the weekend in light of the festivities.

You can find more information on the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade website.

ALSO READ: Inclusive St. Patrick's Day parade set for Sunday on Staten Island

Lindsay Tuchman has the story in Staten Island on the new St. Patrick's Day tradition.

