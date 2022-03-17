Woman critical after being stabbed in neck outside Manhattan dollar store

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured in a stabbed outside a Manhattan dollar store Thursday afternoon.

The dispute started around 3:15 p.m. inside the D and Z Dollar Plus on Madison Avenue and East 109th Street in East Harlem and spilled outside.

Surveillance video shows the 28-year-old victim fighting with the other woman on the sidewalk, during which she was apparently stabbed in the neck.

She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, a woman wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, fled the location.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other, but further details have not been released.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

