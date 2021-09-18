Teen fatally stabbed during fight after Dutchess County high school football game

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

LAGRANGEVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A student was stabbed and killed during a fight after a high school football game in Dutchess County on Friday night.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place immediately following a football game at Arlington High School in LaGrange around 9 p.m.

A 16-year-old Arlington student stabbed and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 18-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo.

ALSO READ | 'Positivity is Hard:' Gabby Petito's father speaks about daughter's disappearance
EMBED More News Videos



He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree.


An arraignment was planned for Saturday.

Police say Ortiz-Ocampo was a former student at Arlington High School.
The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dave Moyer sent a letter to families and students on Saturday.



"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that an Arlington High School student was stabbed and later died from his injuries following Friday night's football game," Moyer said in the letter.


ALSO READ | Missing 17th century masterpiece discovered in Westchester County church
EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.



He says a crisis team will be available in the Arlington High School library from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday to assist students, staff and community members affected by the tragic incident.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dutchess countynew yorkschool stabbinghigh schoolfootballstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Eyewitness News Evening Update
Authorities search for Brian Laundrie in reserve; Petito still missing
Arrest made after man kicked woman down NYC subway escalator
SpaceX's 1st private crew set for splashdown off Florida coast
COVID News: Moderna vaccine most effective against hospitalization
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun and warmer
Laundrie's sister speaks about Gabby Petito; Family speaks with police
Show More
'Positivity is hard': Gabby Petito's dad speaks about missing daughter
LI community honors those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
Sotheby's puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction
More TOP STORIES News