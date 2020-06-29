Video shows suspect after man stabbed in the head in Ozone Park, Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help following a stabbing incident in Queens.

Surveillance video shows the incident that took place on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.

The suspect came up behind a 28-year-old man and stabbed him several times in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

