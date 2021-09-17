Suspect wanted after man slashed on A train in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed on NYC subway platform

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released images of a suspect wanted after a 21-year-old man was slashed on a subway train Wednesday night in Midtown Manhattan.

The victim was on a southbound A train as it departed the 42nd Street subway station at around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, a man in his 40s, who may have tried to rob him.

A verbal dispute ensued, and the suspect slashed the victim above the eye with a pocket knife.

The suspect then fled onto the tracks and into the subway tunnel.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

