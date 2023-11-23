One of the teens is now fighting for his life.

Police detain several men after 2 teens stabbed in Lower Manhattan

CHINATOWN, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing in Lower Manhattan early Thanksgiving morning.

Officials say a brawl broke out at around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lafayette Street and White Street.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and is fighting for his life. A 19-year-old was also stabbed in the chest, but is in stable condition, authorities reported.

Several men were detained at the scene by law enforcement.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.