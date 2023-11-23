Police detain several men after 2 teens stabbed in Lower Manhattan

CHINATOWN, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing in Lower Manhattan early Thanksgiving morning.
Officials say a brawl broke out at around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lafayette Street and White Street.
A 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and is fighting for his life. A 19-year-old was also stabbed in the chest, but is in stable condition, authorities reported.
Several men were detained at the scene by law enforcement.
