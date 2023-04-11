Stamford officials cracking down on smoke shops selling illegal products

The Connecticut attorney general joined the Stamford Police Department to announce a crackdown on smoke shops selling illegal THC products. Marcus Solis has details.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Connecticut attorney general joined the Stamford Police Department on Tuesday to announce a crackdown on smoke shops selling illegal THC products.

A recent inspection led to the confiscation of thousands of illegal items.

The haul barely fit on tables. Over 6,000 packages were seized and every single one of them was illegal.

The illicit items were the result of raids at three Stamford stores: World's Exotic, Zaza Smoke Shop and Breeze Smoke Shop.

Officials say the retailers skirted state law by selling unregulated cannabis infused products.

"We don't have any real information about how they're made, what's in them, whether they're safe for anyone's consumption," AG William Tong said.

In January, licensed dispensaries began legally selling marijuana products for recreational use.

Now the state is cracking down on stores selling much more potent edibles, or ones billed as Delta 8, which are derived from hemp.

The plant's low THC content can be chemically altered to produce a high.

Officials say what's more troubling is the colorful, often cartoonish packaging aimed at teenagers.

"This is unacceptable, this is harmful to our youth, and we're going to do everything we can to continue to partner with the attorney general's office, with Stamford PD, to crack down on the illegal sale of illicit drugs in our city," Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said.

The action announced Tuesday is civil enforcement which means the owners are facing potential fines, but the penalties are so steep that officials hope it will serve as a deterrent to other retailers.

