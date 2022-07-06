Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Connecticut Transit bus

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Firefighters worked quickly to rescue a woman who had been struck by and was trapped under a bus in Connecticut Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets in Stamford.

Firefighters arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found the woman under the front axle of a tandem-style Connecticut Transit bus.

The woman was conscious, alert and able to talk with firefighters.

Firefighters immediately went to work to begin the difficult extrication process, which involved stabilizing the bus and lifting it using high-pressure air bags.

Due to the efforts of firefighters, the woman was safely removed from under the bus in less than 10 minutes.

The fire department posted video of the rescue on its Facebook page.

The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and care of her injuries.

"This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities," Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said. "Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious."

Stamford police is handling the investigation.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stamfordfairfield countypedestrian struckrescuefirefightersbus accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Man pulled from burning car by officers
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Search for gunman who killed innocent man during violent NYC weekend
Jayland Walker's sister opens up about her brother's fatal shooting
NYC increases lifeguards' pay to more than $19 an hour amid shortage
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Highland Park parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
Listeria outbreak ice cream: FL-based dessert possible bacteria source
FDA temporarily suspends ban on Juul cigarettes
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
More TOP STORIES News