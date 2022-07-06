Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Connecticut Transit bus

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets in Stamford.
Firefighters arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found the woman under the front axle of a tandem-style Connecticut Transit bus.
The woman was conscious, alert and able to talk with firefighters.
Firefighters immediately went to work to begin the difficult extrication process, which involved stabilizing the bus and lifting it using high-pressure air bags.
Due to the efforts of firefighters, the woman was safely removed from under the bus in less than 10 minutes.
The fire department posted video of the rescue on its Facebook page.
The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and care of her injuries.
"This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities," Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said. "Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious."
Stamford police is handling the investigation.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube