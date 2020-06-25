Alleged racist rant caught on camera in Connecticut; Police investigating

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are investigating a viral video in which a white man yells at a group of black men in a marina while calling 911 to claim he is being harassed.It happened Saturday afternoon at the Cove Island Marina in Stamford, where the man is recorded yelling -- among other things -- that "White lives matter too" and that his name is "God."Authorities say numerous individuals were involved and/or witnessed circumstances leading up to the confrontation that occurred, and they are in the process of interviewing and obtaining formal statements from all parties.According to attorney Darnell Crossland, the group of five men -- one of whom is a police officer -- met in the park to celebrate two of their birthdays.He said the white man, who claims to be a neighborhood police, pulls up to the group and yells that they can't have their boat there, which leads to the confrontation.As shown in the video, the white man calls police and claims he is "being harassed by a bunch of black men."Not shown in the video but supported by photos provided by witnesses are claims that the man attempting to spray mace or pepper spray at the group.Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.----------