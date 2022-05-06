localish

Army veteran's 'Star Wars' hobby is out of this world

By Matteo Iadonisi
EMBED <>More Videos

Army veteran's 'Star Wars' hobby is out of this world

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- "I think, as a younger man, I definitely struggled with identity and what I was supposed to do after the military," said Thomas Hunter.

The United States Army veteran was deployed three times, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. But when he returned home, much had changed.

"You no longer have purpose, you no longer have direction," he said. "It's really up to you to find that."

Hunter first found it in woodworking. But that hobby stepped aside last year following a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The new themed area known as "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" reunited a childhood fire in him.

"As a 37 year old man who's been to combat this is what gives me goosebumps, right," he said.

Hunter learned how to build dioramas of Star Wars-inspired locations in order to frame his action figures. Using his photography skills, he began creating blockbuster-style images on a miniature scale.

"They're not movie sets, they're not digital recreations," he said. "They're dioramas that I create here in my office."

Using the Instagram name, @old.tom.solo, Hunter was able to connect with other fans who participate in the same hobby. It has helped him mitigate the challenges of living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's finding that sense of camaraderie, that sense of belonging again," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvistroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Army veteran's 'Star Wars' hobby is out of this world
Healthcare workers save man's life
Welcome to Northlandz, the world's largest miniature wonderland!
Love tacos? Get your fill with $25 bottomless tacos at Anejo
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested for DUI, another on the run after deadly Bronx crash
2 arrested in sexual assaulted of woman along NJ trail
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates as COVID cases rise
NYC judge's son who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Mayor: Cops make gun arrests, see same criminal on street the next day
Show More
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Woman heldup at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men in Nassau County
AccuWeather: Rain continues
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
New White House press secretary has ties to NYC, Long Island
More TOP STORIES News