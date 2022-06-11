Society

Starbucks may close bathrooms to general public soon

By Eyewitness News
Starbucks could potentially close its bathrooms to the general public soon.

In 2018, Starbucks opened restrooms to anyone, including non-paying customers.

This came after an incident in Philadelphia, where two Black men were denied access because they hadn't made a purchase.



An employee later called the police and the men were arrested for trespassing.

No charges were filed, but the incident led to widespread backlash.

Now Starbucks said this policy may put employees and customers in danger.

