NY lawmaker's aide sexually assaulted girl, threatened boyfriend, police say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A longtime aide to a New York state assemblyman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl.

Joseph Brady, 40, was arrested over the weekend.

Brady works as Brooklyn Assemblyman Peter Abbate, Jr.'s legislative director. He also previously worked as a staffer for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Officials say Brady's home was raided by Watervliet police after learning he may have been keeping firearms, explosives and narcotics.

Reports say Brady also sent the teen's 16-year-old boyfriend out to buy drugs and allegedly threatened the pair with a weapon after the boyfriend confronted Brady.

Brady is being held in Albany County jail on $50,000 bail.

Abbate has not yet commented on the case.



