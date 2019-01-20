State of emergency, travel restriction in New Jersey as storm moves through

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest.

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a state of emergency and travel restrictions ahead of Saturday's winter storm.

The state of emergency took effect at noon and covered the entire state. A commercial travel restriction is also in effect on roads north of I-95, but it does not include the New Jersey Turnpike.

It's not the snow they're worried about. It's what happens later Sunday, when temperatures are expected to nosedive as much as 40 degrees in parts of the state over a 24-hour span.

Heading into the weekend, Murphy said that he's going to be "the chairman of the overprepare club": The state is ready to deploy around 2,500 snow plows.

"We've got equipment deployed all over the state," he said. "Roads have been brined. We are doing constant calls. But preparedness is the big watchword. Last winter, we had a series of storms. And while they were commuting challenges, the commutes were largely reasonable given the storms. What wasn't reasonable is we had massive power outages, particularly concentrated on certain pockets of the state. The November storm was completely unacceptable in terms of the commuting experience, but we had very limited outages. We are preparing for something this weekend which could have elements of both, and I'll leave it there."

North Jersey is expecting the brunt of the storm, and officials are asking drivers to stay home and keep off of the roads.

"We're going to brine our roads prior to the storm," said Glen Dowson, of the Mahwah DPW. "We're going to come in a couple hours before and brine the roads and the hills, especially, and get the guys here and try to salt the regular roads and break that barrier between the snow and the ice getting to the asphalt."

Fortunately, this storm comes on a holiday weekend, so there should be a lot less traffic on the roads.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snow stormsnownew jersey newsphil murphyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm drenches NY area with heavy rain
1 dead, 1 injured after car plunges over wall in Manhattan
Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn
US pairs figure skating champion commits suicide at 33
Search for suspects in armed home invasion in Queens
Police: Another MTA bus stolen, taken for joyride
2 shot in Queens movie theater parking lot
Trump makes announcement on government shutdown
Show More
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Attorney: Murdered man with mob ties tracked with hidden GPS
CT woman wakes up to find naked stranger on top of her
Weekend storm could be 'quite tricky' for northern suburbs
Fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap kills 73; dozens missing
More News