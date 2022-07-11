NJ rental assistance program accepting new applications for 4,000 low income families

Anyone who is in need of rental assistance and is a full-time resident of New Jersey can enter a lottery for the State of New Jersey Rental Assistance Program.
Applications open at 9:00 a.m. Monday and will remain open until July 22 at 5:00 p.m.
The state will accept thousands of pre-applications for different categories including elderly on fixed income, homeless or disabled.
There are also several local outreach offices for the aging or homeless that can help guide applicants through the process.
Income limits based on household size and county can also be found on the SRAP website.
A total of 4,000 applications will be accepted through the lottery and added to the waitlist for rental assistance.
