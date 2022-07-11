affordable housing

NJ rental assistance program accepting new applications for 4,000 low income families

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some New Jersey residents will soon be able to get help paying their rent.

Anyone who is in need of rental assistance and is a full-time resident of New Jersey can enter a lottery for the State of New Jersey Rental Assistance Program.

Applications open at 9:00 a.m. Monday and will remain open until July 22 at 5:00 p.m.



The state will accept thousands of pre-applications for different categories including elderly on fixed income, homeless or disabled.

There are also several local outreach offices for the aging or homeless that can help guide applicants through the process.

Income limits based on household size and county can also be found on the SRAP website.

A total of 4,000 applications will be accepted through the lottery and added to the waitlist for rental assistance.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.



