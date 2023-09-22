3 people stabbed inside house on Staten Island

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed inside a house on Staten Island on Friday.
The victims were attacked inside a house on Sunnyside Terrace in the Grymes Hill section just before 4:30 p.m.
Two of the victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, with at least one in critical condition.
A third victim is being treated with unknown injuries.
A person is being detained.
No further details have been revealed.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.