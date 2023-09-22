WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 people stabbed inside house on Staten Island

WABC logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 9:47PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed inside a house on Staten Island on Friday.

The victims were attacked inside a house on Sunnyside Terrace in the Grymes Hill section just before 4:30 p.m.

Two of the victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, with at least one in critical condition.

A third victim is being treated with unknown injuries.

A person is being detained.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW