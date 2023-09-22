3 people stabbed inside house on Staten Island

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed inside a house on Staten Island on Friday.

The victims were attacked inside a house on Sunnyside Terrace in the Grymes Hill section just before 4:30 p.m.

Two of the victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, with at least one in critical condition.

A third victim is being treated with unknown injuries.

A person is being detained.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

