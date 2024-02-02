Staten Island Chuck set to make his prediction on Groundhog Day

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Staten Island Chuck is back in action and prognosticating for Groundhog Day.

The Staten Island Zoo opened the ceremony to the public for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the celebration began at 7 a.m. on Friday, Chuck didn't make his big appearance until 7:30.

Staten Island elected officials and dignitaries and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation local representatives will join Ken Mitchell, the Staten Island Zoo's Executive Director, to announce Chuck's prediction.

"We're excited to welcome back the public to our annual Groundhog Day ceremony on February 2nd. This marks the first time since 2020 that we are able to showcase our Groundhog Ceremony as an event open to the public," Mitchell said.

"No matter if you're for or against a longer winter, we look forward to bringing the community together to celebrate and can't wait to see Staten Island Chuck's prediction for 2024," said Nuno Dos Santos, Retail Banking Director at Citizens.

The zoo says that Chuck has an 80% accuracy rate. That's double Punxsutawney Phil's 40% accuracy rate.

