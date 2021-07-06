BMW slams into back of MTA bus on Staten Island, driver critically injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A speeding BMW slammed in the rear of an MTA bus in the New Springville section of Staten Island, critically injuring the driver.The red BMW was southbound on Richmond Avenue when it rear ended the bus, stopped for a red light at Yukon Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Monday.The 21-year-old BMW driver was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.His 19-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital in critical but stable condition.The 45-year-old bus driver and two passengers - a 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy - were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.----------