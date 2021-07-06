BMW slams into back of MTA bus on Staten Island, driver critically injured

The red BMW was southbound on Richmond Avenue when it rear ended the bus, stopped for a red light at Yukon Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Monday.
The 21-year-old BMW driver was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.
His 19-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital in critical but stable condition.
The 45-year-old bus driver and two passengers - a 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy - were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
