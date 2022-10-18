Multiple people hospitalized after being bit by dogs on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Multiple people were hospitalized after being bit by dogs on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy, and 2-year-old girl all suffered bite wounds to their leg after they were attacked by multiple dogs at 250 York Avenue in the New Brighton section.

They were all taken to Richmond University Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

It is unclear at this time if the victims own the dogs.

