Limited Staten Island Ferry service Friday after flurry of sick calls

Derick Waller has more on the service disruptions on the Staten Island Ferry.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Staten Island Ferry service is experiencing "significant changes" due to what officials say is a flurry of workers calling out sick, and they are now advising the public to avoid non-essential travel on the ferry.

The New York City Department of Transportation said that on Thursday morning, "the vast majority of Captains, Assistant Captains, and Mates scheduled to operate Staten Island Ferry vessels that afternoon called out sick."

They said that this, combined with a national marine worker shortage, has resulted in "significant changes" to the Staten Island Ferry service, and the same is expected to happen Friday.

"These changes are extremely disruptive to the tens of thousands of people who ride the ferry every day, Staten Islanders commuting to work or home to their families, and U.S. military personnel visiting for Fleet Week," the DOT said in a statement.

Officials say that on Wednesday night, captains and both assistant captains called out for the midnight runs and on Thursday morning, the one additional captain on standby also called out. They say all eligible off-duty personnel were called for overtime but did not pick up their phones or return calls.

According to the NYC DOT, a full crew needed to operate a boat includes one captain, one assistant captain, and three mates.

The NYC DOT says there was only enough staff on hand to operate the service on an hourly basis Thursday afternoon and evening.

They are encouraging the public to "avoid non-essential travel on the ferry and use alternate modes of transportation where possible."

"The city is focused on ensuring that ferry riders can get to their destination safely, and we will continue to keep New Yorkers informed," the NYC DOT said.

It's not yet clear if this is a coordinated work action, but the DOT is now scrambling to fill those shifts.

A similar staffing problem played out in August 2022.

In response, NYC Ferry is offering free overnight ferry shuttle service until 6:15 am Friday, but those are much smaller boats.

