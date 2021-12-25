Man found dead inside Staten Island apartment building on Christmas morning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11346055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment building on Staten Island Christmas morning.Police say they received calls for a disorderly person at 1950 Clove Road around 7:15 a.m.When police arrived, they found EMS giving emergency care to an unconscious 36-year-old man on the second-floor hallway.He was pronounced dead by EMS.In addition, police say a 32-year-old man walked out of an apartment covered in blood with a cut to the face.He was taken into police custody for questioning.According to police sources, there were multiple calls for a 36-year-old banging on doors with a knife in the hallway of the building.They say he was able to enter the 32-year-old's apartment. Police believe the door was unlocked.The two began to fight and police sources say the 32-year-old apparently choked the 36-year-old to death in the struggle to get him out of the apartment.In addition, the 36-year-old suspect was able to cut the victim with an unknown weapon.Police sources say the 32-year-old's wife and two children were inside the apartment at the time of the incident and the victim dragged the suspect's body into the hallway so the kids would not see.----------