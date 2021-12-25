Man found dead inside Staten Island apartment building on Christmas morning

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment building on Staten Island Christmas morning.

Police say they received calls for a disorderly person at 1950 Clove Road around 7:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found EMS giving emergency care to an unconscious 36-year-old man on the second-floor hallway.

He was pronounced dead by EMS.

In addition, police say a 32-year-old man walked out of an apartment covered in blood with a cut to the face.


He was taken into police custody for questioning.

According to police sources, there were multiple calls for a 36-year-old banging on doors with a knife in the hallway of the building.
They say he was able to enter the 32-year-old's apartment. Police believe the door was unlocked.

The two began to fight and police sources say the 32-year-old apparently choked the 36-year-old to death in the struggle to get him out of the apartment.

In addition, the 36-year-old suspect was able to cut the victim with an unknown weapon.

Police sources say the 32-year-old's wife and two children were inside the apartment at the time of the incident and the victim dragged the suspect's body into the hallway so the kids would not see.


