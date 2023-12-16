Firefighters battling house fire in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a home on Staten Island.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home on Benziger Avenue in New Brighton.

Citizen App video showed flames shooting out of a window of an upper floor.

There's no word yet on any injuries, or the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

