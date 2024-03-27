Man with machete shot in chest in possible road rage dispute on Staten Island

The man with the machete is nowin the hospital in stable condtion.

The man with the machete is nowin the hospital in stable condtion.

The man with the machete is nowin the hospital in stable condtion.

The man with the machete is nowin the hospital in stable condtion.

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 45-year-old man was shot during a possible road rage incident on Staten Island.

The dispute may have stemmed from a two-car crash on Vineland Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

One person emerged from his vehicle armed with a machete, officials said. The other driver pulled a gun and opened fire on him, police said.

The man with the machete was shot in the chest and is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital.

The 50-year-old alleged gunman is in custody.

ALSO READ | Long Island community comes together to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Jim Dolan has the latest details following Monday's shooting.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.