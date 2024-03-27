Man with machete shot in chest in possible road rage dispute on Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 45-year-old man was shot during a possible road rage incident on Staten Island.
The dispute may have stemmed from a two-car crash on Vineland Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.
One person emerged from his vehicle armed with a machete, officials said. The other driver pulled a gun and opened fire on him, police said.
The man with the machete was shot in the chest and is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital.
The 50-year-old alleged gunman is in custody.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.