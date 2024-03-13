Nurses at Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell vote to strike

OCEAN BREEZE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Nurses at Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell have voted to authorize a strike.

Members of the New York State Nurses Association announced the vote Wednesday at a rally in front of the facility on Seaview Avenue in Ocean Breeze.

The union says 97 percent of the 1,300 nurses at SIUH voted in favor of striking.

Below-market pay and frequent understaffing are the chief concerns.

Nurses also say Northwell Health has been asking them to do more with less and have made changes that could compromise patient care.

"Nurses shouldn't be living paycheck to paycheck while keeping Staten Island safe and healthy," said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans, RN, BSN, CCRN.

According to the union, the average base pay for nurses at SIUH-Northwell is now $11,573, below the base pay at similar New York City hospitals.

Last Thursday, the nurses asked for a 12 percent increase this year and a 10 percent increase in 2025.

The hospital countered with 3 percent in 2025, 2025 and 4 percent in 2026, union officials said.

So the two sides remain far apart.

The current contract expires March 31.

